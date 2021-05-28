Syria's President Receives Congratulations for His Re-Election

Leaders of sovereign countries stress that the election results represent an important step towards peace, stability, and prosperity in Syria.

On Friday, leaders from several countries around the world congratulated Syria's President Bashar Al Assad on being re-elected with 95 percent of the vote for a new seven-year presidential term.

Among them was Russia's President Vladimir Putin who congratulated Al Assad on his victory in the election held on May 26.

"The results of the vote have fully confirmed his immense political prestige and the confidence his fellow citizens have in the policy pursued under his leadership to stabilize the situation in Syria as quickly as possible and strengthen its state institutions," he said.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro also sent a message of congratulations to Al Assad for revalidating his mandate in Syria.

Through social networks, the Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza shared the presidential message congratulating the Syrian people "for the exemplary democratic day of May 26. The unobjectionable triumph of brother President Bashar Al Assad is the victory of peace and national sovereignty".

President Miguel Diaz-Canel said, "Cuba congratulates Syrian President Bashar al Assad on his re-election. We ratify the deep friendship and solidarity between our peoples and governments."

Iran expressed its congratulations on an election where the massive participation of the people "is an important step towards the establishment of peace, stability, calm, reconstruction and prosperity in Syria."

Iranian officials also stressed their support for the right of the Syrian people to decide on the future of their country "without any foreign interference."