Syria’s President Al Assad Casts Ballot in Former Rebel Bastion

President Bashar Al-Assad on Wednesday cast his vote in Syria's presidential elections in Douma, a city that has become a symbol of his victory over the rebels.

Over 12,000 polling stations were opened for voters early Wednesday amid a high turnout. The Syrian president considered that today's turnout at the polling stations represents a strong response to the criticisms made by "Western countries with colonial history".

The inhabitants of Duma are participating in a presidential election for the first time since 2011, as the area was controlled by armed rebel groups until 2018.

In Damascus, the polls are taking place amid heavy deployment by security forces, which are not present at polling stations but are deployed on roads and public places to ensure free transit and citizen security.

#Syria holds presidential elections today. The #NATO states which have waged a vicious, dirty war against Syria for a decade say these elections will not be 'free and fair'. The #Syrian people do not look for approval from criminal aggressors. pic.twitter.com/kXnoStTxyg — tim anderson (@timand2037) May 26, 2021

In line with official guidelines, the polling station set up at Damascus University opened at 7.00 local time for hundreds of its students and workers queuing to cast their ballots.

The candidates contesting the presidency are current Syrian President Al Assad, former Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, and opposition leader Mahmoud Marai.

Al Assad is expected to be re-elected. In the 2014 elections, he swept with 88.7 percent of the vote.