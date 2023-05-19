Syrian President Present at the Arab League Summit Opening

After receiving the presidency of the Arab League, the Saudi crown prince welcomed Syria's return to the League.

On Friday, the 32nd Arab League Summit kicked off in the Saudi city of Jeddah with the participation of Arab leaders to discuss issues that are crucial to the region's stability.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attended the summit for the first time since his country was suspended from the Arab League after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane delivered the opening speech before handing over the rotating presidency of the Arab League to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Benabderrahmane highlighted the recent crisis in Sudan, calling on all parties to resort to dialogue to end the crisis and avoid further escalation in the country. He also underlined the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, urging the international community to put an end to the Israel's settlement expansion.

Peace: Syria’s���� President Bashar Al-Assad is greeted with a handshake and hug from Saudi Arabia’s���� Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at the Arab League Summit.



After receiving the presidency of the Arab League, the Saudi crown prince announced the beginning of the summit, welcoming Syria's return to the Arab League. He hoped that the return of Syria to the Arab League would pave the way to the end of the crisis in the country.

He welcomed the agreement reached between Sudan's warring parties last week and reiterated the need for dialogue to end the crisis.

Noting that the Palestinian cause remains the Arab's "pivotal cause," the crown prince said the Kingdom wouldn't allow transforming the region into a zone for conflicts.