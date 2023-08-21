Syrian Crisis Discussed by Egyptian FM and UN Envoy

"...The committee comprises the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon and the AL chief..."

On Sunday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen discussed the latest developments in Syria.

According to Sameh Shoukry, Shoukry and Pedersen discussed the outputs of the first meeting of the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria, which was held in Cairo on Aug 15, during a phone conversation.

The committee, which was formed by the Arab League (AL), comprises the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon and the AL chief; according to the Egyptian minister, the committee has great interest in reaching a settlement to the Syrian crisis and preserve the unity and stability of Syria.

The official statement shows that Shoukry and Pedersen agreed to arrange a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Meeting of the foreign ministers of Jordan����, Saudi Arabia����, Egyp����, Iraq���� and Syria���� in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to discuss the solutions for the war on #Syria and to support the Syrian people. pic.twitter.com/0oSFyCqyMK — Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان (@Marwa__Osman) May 1, 2023

For his part, Pedersen expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts to settle the crisis in Syria, praising the outputs of the committee's meeting.

Pedersen also affirmed his intention to coordinate with the various parties concerned in order to build on what was reached in the meeting.