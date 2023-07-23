Syria to Receive People With Chronic Diseases From Rebel Areas

Last week, the Health Ministry said it was "following with great concern" the health conditions of people in northern Syria.

The Syrian military stood ready to open crossings for patients from rebel-held regions to seek medical treatment in government-controlled areas.

Citing Idlib Governor Thaer Salhab, Syrian Al-Watan newspaper on Sunday reported that the government forces would open the crossings for cancer patients, including children, and other people with chronic diseases.

His remarks came after media reports circulating in rebel-held areas in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib about the deteriorating medical situation of people who had chronic illnesses and failed to receive proper treatment, some of whom even crossed the border into a neighboring country to seek medical help.

"We have received many appeals from some people on this issue, and the state is responsible and has a duty to provide treatment to any Syrian citizen on any part of the territory of Syria, and there is no difference between Syrian citizens, whether they live in or outside the government-controlled areas," he said.

Still, Salhab added that there was a shortage of medical personnel in Idlib, saying that a request was made for the rehabilitation of the Maarat al-Numan hospital in the namesake city to make the process of offering medical care easier.

Meanwhile, war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said some 3,000 cancer patients are in need of urgent medical help in northern Syria.