    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Iraq

Syria and Iraq Cooperate To Promote Refugee Return

  • According to the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two nations agreed to make every effort to encourage that refugees to return to their respective countries.

    According to the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two nations agreed to make every effort to encourage that refugees to return to their respective countries. | Photo: Prensa Latina

Published 2 April 2021
Opinion

Syria welcomes the return of all nationals in Iraq and other countries, and for this reason, facilities and measures have been adopted for a safe and voluntary return, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad stated Friday.

The Foreign Minter made the remarks during talks in Damascus with the Minister of Migration and Displaced Peoples in Iraq, Evan Faeq Gabro, referring to ongoing cooperation for the return of displaced Syrians.

RELATED:

Syria Faces New Refugee Crisis Amid US-Driven War and Sanctions

Mekdad denounced that some Western countries politicize the issue and impose sanctions, in addition to dissuading refugees from returning to their homes and continuing to use their suffering as a blackmail letter and ongoing pressure against Syria.

Faeq Gabro, in turn, expressed her country's interest in cooperating with Damascus to facilitate the voluntary return of Iraqis in Syria and Syrians in Iraq, as well as simplify all related procedures.

According to a press release from the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two Arab nations agreed to make every effort to encourage the refugees' return to their respective countries.

Tags

Syria Iraq Refugees Right to Return Regional Cooperation

People

Faeq Gabro Faisal Mekdad

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/les
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.