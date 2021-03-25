Syria Faces New Refugee Crisis Amid US-Driven War and Sanctions

A Russian-Syrian refugee coordination center warns of a new impending humanitarian crisis in Syria as the U.S., and European allies continue to target and isolate Syria through sanctions and warfare.

A new migration crisis is brewing in Syria, as the U.S. and its allies provoke a humanitarian catastrophe, the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation said on Thursday ahead of the EU summit.

The center's directors, Russia's Mikhail Mizintsev and Syria's Hussein Makhlouf accused the U.S. and its allies of imposing harsh restrictions aimed at "economically strangling" Syria and isolating it from the global community. The difficult economic situation leads to a slowdown in the return of Syrian refugees, the coordination center added.

"The damage that Americans and their satellites inflicted on the Syrian state is leading to a humanitarian catastrophe that could trigger a new migration crisis. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the number of Syrian citizens in need has increased. At the same time, the US and Western countries do not accept responsibility for the catastrophe", the statement read.

"The war in Syria has claimed the lives of more than 400,000 people, displaced half the countries population and ushered in a humanitarian crisis theat sent shockwaves across the world"

Read more below: https://t.co/8J0qmgz1y7 — Syria Relief (@SyriaRelief) March 22, 2021

The coordination center expressed "serious concerns" over this situation emerging on the eve of an EU summit in Brussels. The summit will not allow the Syrian government's participation and will actually be "used as a platform for developing new sanctions."

"At the same time, EU representatives keep claiming commitment to Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but 'turn a blind eye to' illegal occupation of its territory and misappropriation of national wealth carried out by the US and its allies," the statement concluded.

The civil war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against various insurgent and terrorist groups. Moscow has been active in facilitating the peace process between various factions in the conflict and assisting the country's return to everyday life, disrupted by the hostilities.

On March 15, the world marked the 10th anniversary of the start of the civil conflict in Syria.