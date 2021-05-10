    • Live
Syria: Final Candidates List for Presidential Elections Released

  • The Supreme Constitutional Court published the final list of candidates for the upcoming presidential elections on May 28, including Mr. Abdullah Salloum, Mr. Bashar Hafez Al-Assad, Mr. Mahmoud Ahmad Marei.

Published 10 May 2021 (3 hours 38 minutes ago)
Opinion

Syria's Supreme Constitutional Court announced Monday the names of the three final candidates for the country's May 26 presidential elections.

The initial list reported on May 3 remains unchanged, including the names of Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad, and Mahmoud Ahmed Mari, the head of the Court, Mohammad Jihad al-Laham, said at a press briefing.

Jihad al-Laham stated that the complaint requests submitted by six applicants were rejected because they failed to provide official documents proving their arguments.

Jihad al-Laham said that the court works under the Constitution and the Law, taking into account documentation issued by the relevant authorities and discarding rumors and claims not proven through documentation.

The Syrian president may only serve two seven-year terms, according to Syria's Constitution approved in the 2011 popular referendum.

These upcoming elections will be the second multi-party presidential elections in Syria; the first was held in 2014, in which current President Bashar Al-Assad won over 88 percent of the votes.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/les-MS
