Syria: Final Candidates List for Presidential Elections Released

Syria's Supreme Constitutional Court announced Monday the names of the three final candidates for the country's May 26 presidential elections.

The initial list reported on May 3 remains unchanged, including the names of Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad, and Mahmoud Ahmed Mari, the head of the Court, Mohammad Jihad al-Laham, said at a press briefing.

Jihad al-Laham stated that the complaint requests submitted by six applicants were rejected because they failed to provide official documents proving their arguments.

Jihad al-Laham said that the court works under the Constitution and the Law, taking into account documentation issued by the relevant authorities and discarding rumors and claims not proven through documentation.

The Syrian president may only serve two seven-year terms, according to Syria's Constitution approved in the 2011 popular referendum.

These upcoming elections will be the second multi-party presidential elections in Syria; the first was held in 2014, in which current President Bashar Al-Assad won over 88 percent of the votes.