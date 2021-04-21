Syria: Bashar Al-Asad Runs For President In Upcoming Elections

The elections will be held amid the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism and the illegal presence of foreign forces in the country.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday registered his candidacy for re-election in the upcoming polls to be held on May 26.

He will compete for the presidency against five other candidates, among whom is Faten Ali Nahar, the first woman running for the office.

Former Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Abdula Salum Abdula and businessman Muhamad Firas Yasin Rajuh are also contenders for the presidency.

Anyone who meets the conditions stipulated by the Syrian Constitution can submit their candidacy to the Supreme Constitutional Court (SCT) until next April 28.

However, the SCT will only register those politicians who achieve the support of at least 35 members of Parliament.

Millions of Syrian citizens will go to the polls a few days after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The elections will be held amid the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism and the illegal presence of foreign forces in the country, such as the U.S. Army.

Al-Asad, who assumed the presidency in 2000, is seeking his fourth term as he struggles to overcome the difficulties of a war-torn country.