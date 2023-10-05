Syria: Attack on Military Academy Leaves 78 Dead, 200 Injured

This attack took place immediately after the ceremony ended, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians and military personnel.

On Thursday, some 78 Syrians were killed and around 200 injured as a result of a drone attack during the graduation ceremony at the Military College in Homs.

"Armed terrorist organizations supported by internationally known parties launched a drone attack on the student graduation ceremony at the Military Academy," the Armed Forces General Command stated.

"Numerous individuals were wounded, including some critically, among the invited families, which included women and children, as well as several students who participated in the graduation ceremony," the authorities said.

#BREAKING: #Turkey backed Al-Qaeda terrorists are behind the Kamikaze drone strike at the #Homs military college today. 66 #Syria Arab Army cadets and several Army generals have lost their lives due to the drone strike which took place during a graduation ceremony today. Over 180… pic.twitter.com/7Cg8f39wyG — Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) October 5, 2023

The command emphasized that it regards this "cowardly terrorist act" as an "unprecedented criminal act" and asserted that it will respond with full force to these terrorist organizations wherever they may exist. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an NGO with an extensive network of contacts on the ground, reported that dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.

According to their sources, the Syrian Defense Minister, Ali Mahmud Abbas, and other high-ranking military officials attended the graduation ceremony. However, the Defense Ministry has not confirmed this information so far.