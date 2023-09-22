China and Syria Announce Strategic Partnership

Syria was one of the first Arab countries that established diplomatic relations with China, President Xi recalled.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad jointly announced the establishment of a China-Syria strategic partnership.

The two presidents met in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, ahead of the opening of the 19th Asian Games scheduled for Saturday.

Syria was one of the first Arab countries that established diplomatic relations with China, and was one of the countries that co-sponsored the resolution to restore the seat of China in the United Nations, President Xi said.

Over the 67 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the China-Syria relationship has stood the test of changes in the international situation, and their friendship has grown stronger over time, he added, noting that the establishment of the strategic partnership will be an important milestone in the history of bilateral ties.

Xi emphasized that China will continue to work with Syria to firmly support each other on issues concerning the two sides' respective core interests and major concerns, safeguard the common interests of both countries, and uphold international fairness and justice.

China supports Syria in opposing foreign interference, rejecting unilateralism and bullying, and safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Xi said, adding that his country also supports Syria in improving its relations with other Arab countries.

China is willing to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation with Syria, increase the import of high-quality agricultural products from Syria, and jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative to make active contributions to regional and global peace and development.

President Assad said that his nation thanks China for its support to the Syrian people, firmly opposes any act of interference in China's internal affairs, and is willing to be China's long-term and staunch friend and partner.

Syria will take the establishment of the Syria-China strategic partnership as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral friendly cooperation and step up their communication and coordination in international and regional affairs.