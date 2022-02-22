Suspension of Nord Stream 2 Certification Confirmed - Germany

On Tuesday, the German Federal Network Agency announced the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 certification.

The suspension of the Nord Stream 2 gas project certification was disclosed on Tuesday by the German Federal Network Agency as the country's economy minister withdrew its positive assessment of the pipeline.

This decision comes following Russia's recognition of the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR). In previous hours, Chancellor Olaf Scholz exposed he had commanded the ministry to make the required moves to suspend the certification on the gas project.

Later in the day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck underscored that the withdrawal of the ministry's energy security report on Nord Stream 2 from the agency had been made.

"Certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator requires a positive evaluation from the federal minister of economy that there is no threat to [gas] supply. It no longer exists. The Federal Network Agency cannot certify the company at the moment," said a spokesperson from the agency.

#Ukraine may break off diplomatic relations with Russia, President Zelenskiy said, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put on ice the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline designed to bring Russian gas to Germany. [Sean Gallup/Getty Images] | Reuters pic.twitter.com/45HYnS8VfF — jorge marruffo (@GattoRosso333) February 22, 2022

In recent years, the situation in the Donbass region has escalated as the DPR and LPR report increased shelling by Ukrainian forces. Last week the evacuation of Donbass citizens to Russia began.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin inked decrees where he recognized the independence of the breakaway regions of Ukraine Monday.