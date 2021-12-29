Germany: Cabinet Confirms Moscow-Berlin Talks To Be Held

Wolfgang Buechner, Cabinet spokesman for the German government, will hold talks with Moscow to defuse tensions between Russia and the West.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet spokesman, Wolfgang Buechner, confirmed the willingness of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. His advisor Jens Ploetner plans to hold talks with Dmitry Kozak, Russian Deputy Administration head, to help release the tension on the Russia-West conflict.

"There are a number of talks ahead. The first is planned between the US and Russia in Geneva," he exposed, noting that the Russia-NATO Council may be convenient for January 12, next year.

"Besides, bilateral negotiations between Russia and Germany have already been agreed upon - between the Chancellor's foreign policy advisor Ploetner and Russia's chief negotiator on Ukraine Kozak," he added.

According to Buechner, "it is clear that there are a number of diplomatic initiatives present, and it has always been this way." The spokesman considers that the German government wants to release the tensions in the Russia-West conflict.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and Russia's Ukraine negotiator Dmitry Kozak agreed to meet after a lengthy phone conversation on Thursday, the source said on condition of anonymity. https://t.co/5uzjXUtLYj via @westaustralian — Nino Brodin (@Orgetorix) December 26, 2021

In addition, he expressed that "the German government has always underscored that we seek to revitalize the Normandy format." He said that this topic was on the table at the EU summit, where it was shown "great support."

According to Andrea Sasse, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the German government coordinates negotiations with Russia, EU and US diplomats.

Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) reported that the plans for the Ploetner-Kozak meeting include calling on the Russian government to de-escalate and contribute to further cooperation within the Normandy Format.