Suriname To Send Military to Haiti To Ensure Transition Process

Suriname’s President Chan Santokhi announced on Sunday that his government is prepared to send military and police to Haiti to assist security forces during the transition process on the Caribbean island.

"We will support our sister nation of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). We will provide support, as well as a police delegation led by Kenya, among other things," Santokhi told the media.

According to the president told today to a group of local communicators, the security group is being prepared by the ministers of Defense and the Police, and the Justice Ministry, along with the police and the National Army of Suriname.

In efforts to dampen the surge in gang violence in Haiti, the country’s newly formed transitional council has named a new prime minister. #Haiti #primeminsiter #violence #cgtnamerica pic.twitter.com/lqB9X1bbJA — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) May 2, 2024

Santokhi said officers who will be chosen to be part of the squad will have to be prepared and will not necessarily be members of Suriname’s security agencies.

According to the Surinamese president, more people die in Haiti on a daily basis than by the war between Russia and Ukraine, and that the Caribbean country has received "very little aid" from other neighboring territories and in this regard, he asked the member countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) be more supportive of Haiti.

In the face of this insecurity, aggravated since the end of last February, a large part of the population is pinning their hopes on the multinational forces, which are approved by the UN and whose deployment, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas, Fred Mitchell, starting May 26.