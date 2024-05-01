Haiti: May Day with Repeated Demands From Workers

The president of the Haitian General Hospital Health Workers' Union, Evelyne Fremont, called on the gangs to establish a truce in favor of the sick.

On Wednesday, better wages, working conditions, security and social protection from the state are among the main demands of the working class in Haiti on International Workers' Day.

The anniversary turned into a day of reflection and repeated demands from those who struggle daily to bring home the bread.

The Professional Association of Private Schools has been denouncing for some time the state of desolation and deterioration of the institutions.

They criticized the loss of the right to life, the right to freedom of movement and other reasons that cause young people to flee their homeland in search of better living conditions elsewhere.

Haiti's schools, public and private, are suffering greatly, and the reality on the campuses is bleak, due to uncertainty, anxiety, frustrations, anguish and even sadness, underlines a communiqué released here.

Un nombre « stupéfiant » de travailleurs, soit plus de 70% de la main-d'œuvre mondiale, est susceptible d'être exposé aux risques sanitaires liés au changement climatique.... En savoir plus @ONUinfo ⤵️https://t.co/i5enjecmB2 — HaitiClimat (@HaitiClimat) May 1, 2024

The tweet reads, "A "staggering" number of workers - over 70% of the global workforce - are likely to be exposed to health risks linked to climate change."

There are difficulties in teaching calmly, retaining teachers, paying them adequately and meeting multiple obligations.

Haitian teachers called for dignified actions such as: using resources to help schools in poor financial situations, cancelling schools' debts to tax authorities and granting a five-year moratorium to secular schools.

Health professionals are also finding it difficult to reach their jobs due to crossfire from armed gangs.

The Haitian Medical Association called for respect for the right to health, which has been violated by the closure of state and private hospitals due to the growing wave of violence in the Caribbean country.

The Haitian National Police Union called for the urgent provision of resources to curb the spread of gangs that already control 80 percent of the capital.

The union says that heavy equipment, weapons, ammunition, bulletproof vests and ballistic helmets are vital to enforce the law against criminal gangs.