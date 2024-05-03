Haiti: Political Landscape Becomes Controversial

Since the decision of the collective of 30 January, RED/Compris Historique, Pitit Desalin and the Accord of 21 December to elect the president of the Presidential Council by political consensus found among these sectors rather than by electoral vote, the Haitian political atmosphere has heated up.

On Friday, the election of the highest figure of the Presidential Transitional Council (CPT) through consensus, bypassing the established voting process, generated controversy in Haiti's political scene.

Disagreement was publicly expressed by the Fanmi Lavalas and the Montana Accord parties over the appointment of former MP Edgard Leblanc as head of the TPC.

Fanmi Lavalas and the Montana Accord qualify such a step as a political conspiracy.

The latter in a press release claims that the majority bloc violated the terms of the political agreement of 3 April 2024 on the creation, organisation and functioning of the council by appointing the coordinator of the council, the prime minister as well as the party government outside the consensus and without going through elections.

In the party's view, the aim of this initiative is to promote majority control over the government, to the detriment of the people.

To resolve the conflict, its members proposed a rotating presidency with three presidents, each of whom would spend seven months coordinating the CPT during the 21-month transition. Those in charge would be Edgard Leblanc, Lesly Voltaire and Fritz Jean.

Fanmi Lavalas rejects outright the choice of the majority bloc, which he considers a scandal of betrayal and conspiracy.

"The transition must take into account the political agreement of 3 April. Let us work together to put an end to corruption, insecurity, violence and social exclusion," the group said in a statement published in the daily Le National.