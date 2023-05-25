Super Typhoon Mawar Hits Guam

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation"

On Wednesday night, Guam was hit by typhoon Mawar, as a Category 4 storm, characterized by fierce winds surpassing 140 miles per hour (about 225 kilometers per hour) and heavy precipitation, resulting in inundation and a state of power outage throughout the island.

According to then National Weather Service in Guam, Mawar’s eye wall passed over the northern tip of Guam around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening with 145 mph winds.

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation," Landon Aydlett, warning coordinator for the weather service, said in a livestream Wednesday evening.

Aydlett also warned locals to “take cover now” away from windows, with conditions expected “to gradually subside Thursday morning.”

Flash Flood Warning continues for Dededo GU, Yigo GU and Tamuning GU until 7:45 AM ChST pic.twitter.com/QzgWyhLHaT — NWS Guam ���� (@NWSGuam) May 24, 2023

"The fierce winds and rain reportedly created white-out conditions around the island, and residents were reporting flooding in their homes overnight," the Guam-based Pacific Daily News reported.

"It is a frightening experience that hasn't been felt for over two decades," Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero wrote on her Facebook.

According to the Weather Service, almost all of Guam experienced a power outage after the center of Mawar passed near the northernmost locality of the island.

According to the statement, the typhoon does not necessarily need to make landfall in an area to induce notable effects; in the case of Mawar, it passed close enough for its eyewall, containing its highest winds and heaviest rain, to lash the island.

As of present, no fatalities or injuries have been reported, and the island remains under typhoon advisory.

Latest reports locate Mawar just 15 miles north, northeast of Guam, moving to the northwest at 8 mph.