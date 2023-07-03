Sudanese Politicians Meet With the Ugandan President

Museveni affirmed his readiness to continue efforts to help Sudan get out of this serious crisis and restore peace and stability to the country.

Former member of the Sovereignty Council and leader of the Freedom Forces, Muhammad al-Faki, said that a delegation of Sudanese political, civil and professional leaders met Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the presidential palace today Monday July 3rd.

The Sudanese civilian delegation included Yasser Arman, the lleading figure in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM). He was the SPLM's deputy secretary-general, and Muhammad Al-Faki, among other.

According to what Al-Faki posted on his Facebook page, the Sudanese civilian delegation thanked President Yoweri Museveni for holding this meeting at a critical time that Sudan is going through in the wake of the April 15 war.

Al-Faki said that the delegation gave a full explanation of the deteriorating humanitarian, political, social, and economic conditions following the war and the seriousness of its continuation.

May 10th: Head of Sudan's council sends a message to President Museveni. #ThePresidencyUG pic.twitter.com/c2Sdp1Tq9M — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) June 29, 2023

The attendees stressed the importance of stopping the war and finding a comprehensive and just political solution that leads to a single national and professional army, democratic civil rule, and sustainable peace. The delegation also stressed the importance of the African role in the solution, and praised the tireless effort that President Museveni started from the moment the war broke out.



For his part, the Ugandan president expressed his deep regret over the situation in Sudan, stressing his contact with the leadership of the Sudanese Armed Forces and rapid support in order to urge them to a peaceful political solution, stressing that the foundations of the solution must be based on an immediate cessation of war, access to democratic civilian rule, one army and reconciliation among the Sudanese components.

