Sudanese Don't Give Up in Their Fight Against The Dictatorship

On Monday evening, military units were deployed at the entrances of the bridges linking the cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri.

On Tuesday, new demonstrations demanding civilian rule started in Sudan's capital Khartoum and other cities. Protesters gathered in Khartoum's busiest bus station Sharwani, prior to the march to the Republican Palace.

"Thousands took part in Tuesday marches in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, condemning the coup. Pictures posted online show young protesters singing, beating drums and waving Sudanese flags. There were similar demonstrations in other cities, including the eastern city of Port Sudan," AP reported.

Previously, on Monday evening, the dictatorship tried to contain in advance the displacement of the protesters by deploying military units at the entrances of the bridges linking the three major cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri.

Sudanese security forces also erected concrete barricades and barbed wire around the army's general command headquarters, as well as the routes leading to the presidential palace in Khartoum.

On Jan. 2, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation in the wake of a political crisis in the country. Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

On Nov. 21, Al-Burhan and then removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political declaration, which included reinstating the latter as prime minister, but the deal has failed to calm the streets.

Currently, "the protest movement insists on a full civilian government to lead the transition, a demand rejected by the generals who say that power will only be handed over to an elected government. Elections are scheduled for July 2023 in accordance with a constitutional document governing the transition period,” outlet G9ija commented.