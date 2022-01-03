Sudanese Dictatorship's PM Hamdok Resigns Amid Protests

"Hamdok went from the rank of hope to that of traitor. This Sunday... the people were once again in the street... Once again, there were deaths," outlet Blaze Trends commented.

On Sunday, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation from his post in the wake of the political crisis in the country.

"I announce to you my resignation from the post of prime minister to make way for another person from the daughters or sons of this generous country," said Hamdok in a speech to the Sudanese people broadcast by the official Sudan TV.

"Under the differences within the political forces and the nihilistic conflicts among all the components of the transition, and despite what I have done to achieve the desired and necessary consensus to fulfill what we have promised the citizens with of security, peace, justice and stopping of bloodshed, yet that did not happen," he added.

"The key word towards a solution to this dilemma, which continued for over six decades of the nation's history, is to resort to a round-table dialogue involving all components of the Sudanese society and the State to agree on a national charter and set a road-map to complete the civil democratic transformation," Hamdok said.

After weeks of street resistance to the military coup in Sudan & another three ppl murdered by the state yesterday, PM Hamdock finally resigns. Solidarity with the ppl of Sudan. No surrender to military rule. pic.twitter.com/qdvXlBnTge — GhostofDurruti (@RobTheRich0001) January 3, 2022

It is not immediately clear who will succeed Hamdok and there seemed to be no visible candidates as the country has been experiencing a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government.

“Removed from his post on Oct. 25 by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, put back in the saddle a month later by the same general, Abdallah Hamdok went from the rank of hope to that of traitor. This Sunday, January 2, when Hamdok was about to announce his resignation, the people were once again in the street. Once again, he called for the departure of the soldiers. Once again, there were deaths. Three demonstrators killed by bullets or beatings with a stick,” outlet Blaze Trends commented.

On Nov. 21, Al-Burhan and then removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political declaration, which included reinstating the latter as prime minister, but the deal has so far failed to calm citizens. The street protests were also fueled by popular discontent with rising prices of food, gases and household essentials in the country.