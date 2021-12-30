Sudanese Citizens Take to The Streets To Reject Military Rule

The United Office of Doctors denounced that the Sudanese military killed 3 people and injured hundreds of citizens in Khartoum on Thursday.

On Thursday, new mass protests started in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other cities to demand civilian rule.

According to eyewitnesses, various protests headed to assemble at Sharwani bus station, to march to the Republican Palace. Hundreds of army soldiers have been deployed at the entrances to the bridges linking the three major cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri, most parts of which were closed by the authorities before the start of the demonstrations.

"Pro-democracy activists have kept up a campaign of street demonstrations against the army's October 25 coup despite a crackdown that has seen at least 48 people die in protest-related violence," AFP reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the Internet service on mobile phones was interrupted. The Sudanese Professionals Association, the body leading the protests, issued a statement on Wednesday urging the citizens to take part in protests.

The United Office of Doctors denounced that 3 people were killed by the Sudanese security forces in Khartoum on Thursday, while "dozens more were injured as authorities fired live rounds and tear gas to disperse the crowd of thousands who were massed by the presidential palace," according to Bloomberg.

#Sudan ����: tear gas fills the air in #Khartoum as security forces desperately try to repress masd protests planned all over the capital today.#مليونية30ديسمير #Dec30thMarch pic.twitter.com/e3u6m9cyME — Medhat Mukhtar (@MedhatFadlMukh1) December 30, 2021

Previously, on Wednesday, North Darfur police chief Abdul-Karim Hamdo declared a curfew in his state from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice to curb widespread lootings which recently began targeting the United Nations (UN) warehouses.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government.

On Nov. 21, Al-Burhan and the then removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political declaration, which included reinstating Hamdok as prime minister, but the deal has so far failed to calm the street.