African Union Suspends Sudan's Membership After Coup D'état

In the midst of the political crisis, some social groups have announced an indefinite strike.

Following the coup d'état by military forces last Monday, the African Union (AU) reported Wednesday the suspension of Sudan and has expressed its total rejection of the unconstitutional change of government, calling it unacceptable under diplomatic rules.

According to the AU Peace and Security Council, the suspension took immediate effect and added that it will last "until a civilian-led transition of authority is effectively restored."

On the other hand, it announced that it would send a mission to the country "to seek an amicable solution to the current political impasse."

In this regard, the body has expressed "deep concern" over the coup perpetrated by the president of the Sovereign Transitional Council, Abdelfatá al Burhan, and said that it "threatens to derail the progress achieved in the transition process and drag the country into a cycle of violence."

It condemned the dissolution of the transitional government headed by Abdullah Hamdok and reaffirmed its "solidarity" with the Sudanese people in their aspirations to consolidate democracy and overcome the challenges facing the country.

The EU welcomed the release of Hamdok, who was taken late on Tuesday to his home in Al Burhan's house. It also calls for the "unconditional and full release of all detainees, including ministers and other civilian officials."

The regional body also called on the AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, to "take all necessary measures and intensify his contacts with the leaders of the Transitional Government and the Sovereign Transitional Council to facilitate the resumption of dialogue for a successful transition in Sudan."

Al Burhan defended the military takeover and denounced that the political forces "wanted to monopolize" the transition, after several weeks of tensions and accusations between civilians and the military, before the Army promised that it "will not interfere" in the formation of the new Executive.

According to the transitional authorities, a coup d'état was attempted in mid-September in Sudan by a group of the Armed Forces, allegedly linked to Al-Bashir.

The transitional authorities were installed following an agreement between the previous military junta, which emerged after the 2019 coup d'état, and various civilian organizations and opposition political formations.