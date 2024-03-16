Sudanese Army Says Will Be a Transition Period After War End

A military command explained the Army’s plan in its offensive against the FSR, in which they have already achieved important progress.

Senior officials of the Sudanese Army assured this Saturday that after the end of the war with the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) there will be a transition period, and that it will not hand over power to civilians until there are elections.

"A transitional period is necessary in which the army commander is at the head of the state and is the overseer of the state," Yasser al-Atta, a member of the Sudanese Sovereign Council and assistant to the army commander, said in a speech on Sudanese state television SUDAN TV.

Atta explained that during this indeterminate period of time "the security forces will participate, mainly the Army and the Police", and added that the Army will surrender power to civilian political forces only through elections.

Checkpoint #2: The War Nobody Talks About



Nearly a year of war and near-total silence. Thousands dead, millions displaced. Accusations of ethnic cleansing, and a population suffering from one of the world's greatest #FoodCrises. But what is happening in #Sudan? Let's dive in.… pic.twitter.com/WkB8oVvQXx — This is Beirut (@ThisIsBeirut_) March 16, 2024

The military claimed about the advances of his army that currently surround the state of Al Jazeera whose capital, Wad Madani, fell into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces on 18 December and that it will "soon recover from the hands of the rebel militia."

After releasing Al Jazeera, the Army will move to the Kordofan region to "clear it of the RSF deployed in some areas", after expelling the RSF from Khartoum State, the Army will establish a base in Al Fashir, capital of North Darfur where he plans to shoot down militia throughout Darfur.

He explained the Army’s plan in its offensive against the FSR, in which they have already achieved important progress, such as the recovery of the headquarters of the Sudan Public Broadcasting Corporation, in Um Durman.

The conflict which begun almost a year ago, is the confrontation between generals Abdel Fattah al Burhan, president of the Sudanese Transitional Council (CST), and Mohamed Hamdan, head of the militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left some 15,000 dead and some 10 million displaced.