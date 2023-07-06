Over 60,000 People Cross Into Ethiopia From Sudan

Sudan has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 15.

On Wednesday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that some 60,046 people have fled the conflict in Sudan into neighboring Ethiopia.

The UN migration agency said that over 60,000 people have arrived in Ethiopia through multiple border crossing points in Amhara, Benishangul Gumz and Gambella Regions.

It said the armed conflict in Sudan has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to neighboring countries.

IOM shows that from the total of 60,046 people who have crossed into Ethiopia, 30,606 are Ethiopian nationals, 15,541 Sudanese while the remaining 13,899 are third country nationals.

From Sudan to Chad - We ask the survivors, "What happened?" The stories that emerge are a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict. pic.twitter.com/RbghqDLrYn — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) July 5, 2023

IOM has scaled up presence at border crossing points and its migration response center in Metema, providing multi-sectoral assistance to arriving people, including health, water and sanitation, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, onward transportation and tailored protection assistance.

It, however, expressed its concerns regarding gaps associated with onward transportation, inadequate access to life-saving services including food, non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene as well as health.

IOM further said heavy rains have made the conditions and terrains very difficult for aid workers to provide timely support. It said protection services are a major concern, with gender based violence case management requiring urgent attention.

