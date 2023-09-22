Ethiopia: +81,000 People Enter from Sudan, UN

The UN said that the crossings started on April 21 shortly after the onset of the conflict in Sudan, mainly through the Metema and Kurmuk Ethiopia-Sudan border entry points.

On Thursday, the UN migration agency stated that the number of people arriving in Ethiopia due to the conflict in Sudan has reached 81,095.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) latest report, as of Sept. 16, a total of 81,095 crossings had been made by returnees, refugees and asylum seekers from conflict-affected Sudan to its neighboring country Ethiopia.

Official IOM data shows that of the total number of crossings, 37,515 are Ethiopian nationals, 28,177 are Sudanese nationals, and the remaining 15,403 are third-country nationals.

Over 81,000 people enter Ethiopia from Sudan



Sudan has witnessed clashes between the country's armed forces and the paramilitary forces in the capital of Khartoum and other areas since April 15.

Furthermore, between 21 April and 22 May 2023, over 27,000 people, from 65 different nationalities, had arrived at the Metema crossing point, in Ethiopia’s Amhara region.

Refugees, returnees and third-country nationals crossing into Ethiopia also require shelter and transportation to further locations; humanitarian partners on the ground are working round-the-clock to meet these needs.