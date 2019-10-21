Sudan: Protesters Urge Trials Against Former President’s Party

The rallies were also targeted towards the demand of justice for all the people who lost their lives during the months-long protests that led to the overthrow of Al-Bashir.

Thousands of protesters rallied Monday across Soudan to urge the new ruling authorities to completely dismantle the National Congress Party, which is the political party of the ousted former president, Omar al-Bashir.

Mobs of people gathered in several cities including the capital Khartoum, Omdurman, Madani, Al-Obeid, Port Sudan and in the town of Zalinge in Darfur, to manifest their support to the new governing body; a joint military-civilian administration that has the challenging task to lead the country through a three years transition, to democratic elections and eventually a civilian rule, after three decades of autocratic regime by al-Bashir, and a bloody revolt to remove him from power.

The rallies called by the movement Forces of Freedom and Change were also targeted towards the demand of justice for all the people who lost their lives during the months-long protests that from December 2018 to April 2019 finally led to the overthrow of Al-Bashir.

The protest movement says more than 250 people died during the uprising, while officials have given a lower toll.

Monday’s demonstrators told Al Jazeera they want to see officials and senior members of the former ruling party brought before justice.

"People are saying they feel the revolution they started in December is incomplete. They are saying they feel members of the former ruling party are in power. They are saying they want justice and they also want accountability," Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan said.

Al-Bashir, who has been charged for corruption is currently jailed in Khartoum along with several former senior officials.

The peaceful demonstrations also marked the 21 Oct. 1964 when a popular revolt removed the then-military leader Ibrahim Abboud.