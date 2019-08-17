Sudan Reach Final Power-Sharing Agreement

In April, long-time President Omar Al-Bashir was removed from power after weeks of protests across Sudan.

The Sudanese political crisis might be reaching its final stages following an agreement between the main opposition coalition and the ruling military council on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Transitional Military Council (TMC) on Saturday, a final power-sharing agreement has been reached with the main opposition opposition alliance, Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), after strenuous negotiations that began shortly after former President Omar Al-Bashir was deposed in April.

One of Sudan’s top generals, Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' Dagalo, who is deputy head of the military council, and FFC representative Ahmad al-Rabie had initialed the agreement on Aug 4 and were the main signatories on Saturday.Stability in Sudan, which has been grappling with an economic crisis, is seen as crucial for a volatile region struggling with conflict and insurgencies from the Horn of Africa to Egypt and Libya.

Hemeti, who is widely regarded as Sudan's most powerful man, has pledged to abide by the terms of the new agreement.

The prime ministers of Ethiopia and Egypt and the South Sudanese president were among regional leaders attending Saturday's signing ceremony in Khartoum.

The deal was signed by Hemeti and Ahmed al-Rabie, representing the Alliance for Freedom and Change umbrella group of pro-democracy protesters.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) has ruled Sudan since April, when the military ousted Bashir following months of protests against his rule during which dozens of demonstrators were killed.

Bashir is wanted for war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region by the International Criminal Court and is awaiting trial on corruption charges.

