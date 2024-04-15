Sudan: Guterres Urges Support in the Face of Conflict

Guterres reiterated the UN's support by calling for more support for donor contributions, protection of civilians and guarantees for full humanitarian access.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged support for the Sudanese in emerging from conflict in that country to further alleviate suffering and urgently increase aid.

In a message to the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and its neighbors, the high representative called the bloodshed, sexual violence and destruction that has reduced homes, hospitals, schools and other vital infrastructure to rubble a nightmare.

"We cannot let this nightmare disappear from our sight," Guterres insisted, acknowledging the impact of hostilities in the region as well.

The war in the African country has killed more than 14,000 people and injured 33,000 more, while half of the population is in need of emergency assistance.

The future of Sudan requires the contributions, participation and vision of all Sudanese.



I will not relent in my calls to silence the guns, and meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful and secure future. pic.twitter.com/LmYDCTSgVW — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 15, 2024

At the same time, attention to the crisis faces a severe lack of funding: the Humanitarian Response Plan has barely accumulated six percent of the two and a half billion dollars needed, and the Regional Refugee Response Plan, seven percent of the one and a half billion dollars requested.

Guterres reiterated UN support by calling for more support for donor contributions, protection of civilians and guarantees for full humanitarian access.

"We urge effective and coordinated international mediation efforts to stop the fighting," he added.

The UN official further called on civil society groups, including those representing women and youth, to help lead an inclusive political process to put Sudan's democratic transition back on track.