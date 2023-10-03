Strike Against Big US Automakers Enters 18th Day

A recent poll indicates that 78 percent of U.S. citizens support the striking UAW autoworkers.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against the Big Three U.S. automakers has resulted in nearly US$4 billion of losses as it enters the 18th day Monday.

According to Michigan-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group (AEG), the strike has resulted in US$325 million losses in direct wages, US$1.1 billion losses to Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, nearly US$1.3 billion losses to automotive suppliers and US$1.2 billion losses to dealers and customers.

AEG expects the third week of the strike to be "significantly more costly for Ford." Public support for the strike remains strong so far, a new poll conducted by Navigator Research on Monday shows.

Based on a nationwide survey of 1,000 registered voters conducted on Sept. 21-25, the poll indicates that 78 percent of Americans support the striking UAW autoworkers more than the automakers.

@UAW workers BLAST Trump!



"Donald Trump being re-elected would be very very bad for unions in this country."



"I know he wouldn't be fighting' for us like Biden does."



Let's go, Union Joe!

The support is shared across partisan and demographic lines, with 69 percent of Republican and 87 percent of Democrat respondents indicating they support the UAW more than the automakers.

Over half of respondents view the UAW favorably, and majorities across political parties and demographic groups said they support workers' collective bargaining rights.

The UAW announced just before midnight Sunday that it has reached a tentative five-year contract agreement with Mack Trucks that covers about 4,000 workers in the states of Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida.

"The terms of this tentative agreement would deliver significantly increased wages and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families," Mack President Stephen Roy said on Monday.

"This war isn't against some foreign country. The front lines are right here at home. It's the war of the working class."@UAW President Shawn Fain announced that 7,000 more autoworkers will join the strike. He calls it a "class war" against the Big 3 and corporate greed.

"At the same time, it would allow the company to successfully compete in the market, and continue making the necessary investments in our people, plants and products," he added

The UAW said that more details would become available as members review the tentative deal with Mack.

Following a new Stand-Up strike approach, the UAW announced a strike at three select factories of Ford, GM, and Stellantis on Sept. 14, after its contract with the Big Three expired.

It spread the strike to 38 GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers around the country on Sept. 22, following a lack of meaningful progress in new contract negotiations.

It called on around 7,000 workers at two more GM and Ford SUV assembly plants to strike on Sept. 29. In all, about 25,000 out of some 146,000 Big Three U.S. automaker workers represented by the UAW are now on strike across the country.