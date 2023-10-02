Biden Signs Stopgap Funding Bill on Brink of Gov't Shutdown

House Speaker McCarthy released the new bill on Saturday morning, which would keep federal agencies funded at current levels until mid-November.

On Saturday night, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a 45-day stopgap funding bill, just a few minutes before federal government funding for this fiscal year is set to expire.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released the new bill on Saturday morning, which would keep federal agencies funded at current levels until mid-November and includes US$16 billion of funding for disaster relief, requested by the president.

The new bill dropped steep spending cuts and border security provisions sought by conservative Republicans, and does not include additional aid for Ukraine sought by Democrats.

The House swiftly approved the stopgap funding measure in a vote of 335-91. A few hours later, the Senate passed the bill in a vote of 88-9.

Republicans are about to shut down the government to "save money".



FACT: A 2019 report by the Senate found that the last 3 shutdowns in '13, '18 & '19 COST US taxpayers $4 billion.



Shutdowns DON'T SAVE US MONEY.



The #ExtremeRepublicanShutdown is a costly political stunt. pic.twitter.com/T7WMAp9qce — Nick Knudsen ���� (@NickKnudsenUS) September 28, 2023

McCarthy's new proposal came as a surprise, as he had been trying to advance a funding bill with steep spending cuts and border security provisions in attempts to garner support from Republican conservatives in a slim House majority.

McCarthy's difficult situation in the House leaves him little choice but to "please" the right wing of the Republican Party.

After last year's midterm elections, the Republican Party retook the House, with control of 221 seats, just nine more than the Democratic Party's 212 seats, meaning that even five "rebels" are enough to defeat a Republican legislative agenda.

His latest decision to put forward the "clean" stopgap funding bill is welcomed by Democrats and the White House, but has upset some Republicans, especially party hardliners in the House, who had wanted to pass a bill without Democratic support and had threatened to remove him from the top House leadership post.

When asked Saturday what if conservative Republican critics try to remove him from the speakership over the "clean" stopgap funding bill, McCarthy told reporters that "If someone wants to remove (me) because I want to be the adult in the room, go ahead and try."

Biden welcomed the passage of the bill in the Congress, calling it "good news." "But I want to be clear: We should never have been in this position in the first place," Biden said on X.

Why do we do this? This is insane.



"If there's a shutdown, US government workers will NOT be paid, but Ukrainian workers will be paid by the US taxpayer"



�� … ��������



"There's nothing in the constitution that allows for spending like this on another country"



"It violates… pic.twitter.com/5z24B9UhtR — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 27, 2023

Calling it a manufactured crisis, Biden blamed "extreme House Republicans" for trying to walk away from a budget deal he and McCarthy reached a few months ago.

The U.S. president also urged the House to approve more aid for Ukraine, reiterating a Democratic request that has been opposed by conservative Republicans.

A Senate-proposed stopgap funding bill, unveiled Tuesday, would fund the government at current levels until mid-November, and included roughly US$6 billion of aid for Ukraine and about US$6 billion for domestic disaster relief.

The Senate bill didn't gain enough support in the House, as a group of conservative Republicans voiced concerns about Ukraine aid -- urging the Biden administration to make it part of the spending cuts -- and criticized the bill for a lack of border security provisions, which revealed the partisan divide over immigration policy.

McCarthy originally attempted to pass a stopgap funding bill with spending cuts and border security provisions, but conservative Republicans said they oppose any "patchwork" funding package and refused to cooperate, forcing McCarthy to turn to Democrats for support.

Greg Cusack, a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives, told Xinhua earlier that the fight in Congress was "embarrassing and infuriating."