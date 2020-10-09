Biden Gave Brazil Evidence of the Dictatorship's Crimes

Despite the information that former U.S. Vice-president unveiled in 2014, President Bolsonaro continues to deny the State terrorism that plagued this South American country for decades.

In 2014, when he served as U.S. vice-president, Joe Biden handed over to the Brazilian government evidence of human rights violations during the military dictatorship (1964-1985), a regime that the far-right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro refuses to believe it existed.

Six years ago, Biden landed in Brasilia with 43 documents processed by U.S. authorities between 1967 and 1977. These documents contained information on human rights violations provided by both the dictatorship's victims and the security services officials themselves.

At that time, that information was secret because the U.S. government had supported the Brazilian dictatorship for decades.

The information handled by Biden came from Brazil's National Truth Commission, which was set up to investigate what had really happened since the Armed Forces refused to accept their crimes.

1964: Today marks the 56th anniversary of a US-backed Military Coup in Brazil, which resulted in 21 years of oppression, torture and murder.



This is a thread of our key articles dealing with the dictatorship and its modern legacy. #DitaduraNuncaMais https://t.co/kdgsjmc1H7 pic.twitter.com/PE4W2XXopo — Brasil Wire (@BrasilWire) March 31, 2020

Bolsonaro has been as reluctant to accept the dictatorship as he has rejected it. In July 2016, he assured that “the dictatorship's mistake was to torture and not kill.”

However, in 2019, he said, "Who believes in the National Truth Commission? No one does. Our country had no military regime.”

From 1964 to 1985, over 20,000 Brazilians were tortured and at least 434 people were killed or remain missing.