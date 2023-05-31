Boluarte Authorizes the Entry of US Military Into Peru

The US military presence occurs amid protests against President Dina Boluarte called by worker and farmer organizations.

On Wednesday, President Dina Boluarte authorized the entry into Peruvian territory of over a thousand U.S. soldiers, who will train the Armed Forces and the National Police.

The U.S. military will carry out operations with the Peruvian Joint Intelligence and Special Operations Command (CIOEC), the Joint Special Forces (FEC), the Navy's Special Operations Forces (FOE), the Air Force's Special Forces Group (GRUFE), the Anti-drug Directorate (DIRANDRO), and the Police's Special Forces Directorate (DIROES).

The training will take place in Lima, Callao, Loreto, San Martin, Santa Lucia, Huanuco, Ucayali, Pasco, Junin, Huancavelica, Cusco, Ayacucho, Iquitos, Pucusana and Apurimac.

The U.S. military will arrive in various groups, between June 1 and December 31. The largest group will be made up of 970 members of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and Special Forces.

Besides carrying their personal regulation weapons, they will arrive in Peru with planes, trucks and rapid response boats to take part in the "Resolute Sentinel 2023" maneuver.

A US-sponsored illegal regime change in Peru? Involving 700+ US military personnel on official mission. The Monroe Doctrine at work. https://t.co/fGRApJYXkl — David FO Castaneda (@castaneda_dfo) May 28, 2023

On May 19, the Peruvian Congress approved the entry of the U.S. military with the favorable vote of right-wing legislators. During the debate, leftist lawmakers opposed the authorization, noting that the U.S. troops put sovereignty at risk and will not guarantee the country's security.

In Peru, there is "a coup-born, spurious government that is responsible for the death of 70 citizens," said former Foreign Affairs Minister Hector Bejar, who doubts the true intentions of the U.S. military presence, which happens amid protests against Boluarte.

This “is part of a dissuasive policy to intimidate the Peruvian people who have announced new protests for July,” he added.

Peruvian Workers Confederation (CGTP) Secretary Geronimo Lopez also criticized Boluarte's decision, warning that it will serve to cover up the presence of U.S. military bases in Peru.

Former Women's Minister Anahi Durand indicated that the presence of U.S. troops is part of a strategy aimed at delivering lithium and other natural resources to U.S. companies.