State of Catastrophe Declared in Chile Due To Frontal System

"I communicate to you that I have instructed to declare a Constitutional State of Catastrophe from O'Higgins to Bio Bio"

On Monday, the Chilean Government decreed a state of catastrophe and emergency from the O'Higgins to the Bio Bio regions, as a consequence of the frontal system that affects the central-southern zone and left two dead.

President Gabriel Boric established this condition for the regions of O'Higgins, Maule, Ñuble and Bio Bio. "I communicate to you that I have instructed to declare a Constitutional State of Catastrophe from O'Higgins to Bio Bio. This allows a greater ease and fluidity of resources, having all the necessary safeguards," he said.

For its part, Senapred declared that "due to the scope of the frontal system, the Emergency Alert System (SAE) has been activated in different sectors of the Metropolitan, O'Higgins, Maule, Ñuble and Bio Bío regions in order to reinforce the evacuation processes coordinated in the field".

The effects declared by the Chilean entity indicate that, so far, 423 people are sheltered, 26,297 are isolated, 33,895 are evacuated, and two people have died. Regarding the damage to houses, 658 are with minor damage, 207 with major damage, one destroyed and 65 under evaluation.

The rainfall, which began on August 18, caused the Cayucupil river to rise in the Biobío. The first fatality was a firefighter who jumped into the water to rescue a lamb that had fallen into the riverbed, while the second, this time on August 21, also in the Biobío region, was a driver of a vehicle.

Similarly, Senapred declared that the National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin), through its mass landslide hazard report, indicates that the probability of occurrence is maintained in different sectors between the regions of Valparaíso and Biobío.

Meanwhile, Red Alerts remain in effect for the Maule Region due to meteorological event; for the communes of Longaví, Retiro, Linares, San Clemente, Licantén, Curepto, Hualañe, Teno, Sagrada Familia, Rauco, Constitución, Maule, Pencahue and San Javier due to overflow, Ñuble Region due to flooding and meteorological event, Biobío Region due to overflow.

"Likewise, Yellow Alerts remain in effect for the Metropolitan, O'Higgins and Del Biobío regions due to meteorological event; for the commune of San Clemente, Colbún and Alto Biobío due to flooding. For its part, the Valparaíso Region remains under Early Warning", indicated Senapred.