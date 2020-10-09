Vincentian PM Ralph Gonsalves Calls November 5 Election

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of the Caribbean countries that will go to the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves Thursday announced to the people that the country’s elections will take place on November 5.

Several times, Gonsalves promised that the polls will be held before the end of the year, even when constitutionally they should be carried out in March 2021.

“I have served you with immense caring, dedication, commitment, hard and smart work and, above all, with a profound love for my country, our people, and our Caribbean civilization,” the Prime Minister said.

In 2015, his Unity Labour Party (ULP) defeated the New Democratic Party (NDP). This 2020, Gonsalves plans to repeat this feat as he seeks a fifth consecutive term in office.

“We have a splendid record. You have trusted us, and you can continue to trust us. Count your blessings because they are many because the Labour grants have touched every single household,” the leader assured.

The Prime Minister,74, will go up against his rival Godwin Friday for the control of the 15 Parliament seats.

"Health Minister Simone Keizer-Beache have been discussing Election Day protocols to prevent the COVID-19 contagion. He assured that all requisites are in place to ensure the people's safety throughout the process,” Gonsalves added.