Saint Vincent and Grenadines Voted into UN Security Council

The island nation was voted into the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member representing the Caribbean region.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was voted in as a United Nations Security Council non-permanent member Friday, along with five other nations, including Vietnam and Estonia.

The vote took place June 7 at the U.N. headquarters in New York. All 193 member states cast their votes for the 2020-2021.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza congratulated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the "historic" election.

"Venezuela congratulates the people and government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for their historic election as members of the UN Security Council. Without a doubt, our America and the Caribbean will be worthily represented to protect International Peace and Security," tweeted the diplomat Friday.

Alongside Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Estonia and Vietnam, Niger and Tunisia were also elected to the U.N.’s most powerful body for the first time.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members of the council with veto power.

Other members are elected by the assembly for staggered, two-year terms, including Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa.

Estonia beat Romania for the highly coveted seat Friday, according to the Washington Post.