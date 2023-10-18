Medvedev Blames US For War Crime in Gaza Hospital Strike

The bombing of the Al Ahli Hospital is a warning sign about the need "to end the conflict as soon as possible," the Russian president pointed out.

On Wednesday, Dmitry Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council, denounced the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip as a "monstrous" war crime, for which the United States is responsible.

"The monstrous strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip is undoubtedly a war crime. And the final responsibility for it lies with those who cynically profit from wars in different countries and on different continents," he said.

"Those who mindlessly hand out colossal money for weapons, loading their military-industrial complex. Those who deceitfully broadcast about their global mission to protect democratic values. The United States of America," Medvedev added.

The attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City on Tuesday has left hundreds of deaths and injuries.

Footage documenting the catastrophic situation in #Gaza's hospitals following the suffocating siege, and severe depletion in medical supplies.



On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the bombing of the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza is a warning sign about the need to end the conflict as soon as possible.

"It is a terrible act, a catastrophe. There are hundreds of dead and injured. I trust that it will be a sign that the conflict must end as soon as possible," he said after the 3rd Forum of the New Routes of the Silk in Beijing, where Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Putin reiterated that Russia has always been in favor of the creation of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem. He emphasized that the appearance of an independent Palestine on the map will set the conditions for "a lasting peace."