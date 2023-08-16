Spain: Tenerife Suffers Third Major Wildfire of the Summer

Forest fires in Spain destroyed 63,802 hectares in the first seven months of 2023, almost 100,000 less than in the same period of 2022.

The island of Tenerife, part of the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, recorded on Wednesday, its third major forest fire of the summer. It has so far affected more than 800 hectares.

According to the Emergency and Security Coordination Center of the Canary Islands 112 in a report this afternoon, more than 150 fighters are working on the ground, 14 aerial means and more than 60 security personnel in an an effort to stop the fire's advance.

The fire is burning especially in the mountain area of Arafo and areas also distributed by the bordering areas of Santa Ursula and La Victoria.

In recent hours has also proceeded to the evacuation of homes located in the upper part of Igueste de Candelaria, the surrounding area, with the help of 40 Red Cross volunteers and staff of the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC).

#IFArafoCandelaria (04:00)|| Temperaturas en general en zona del Incendio entre 17-19ºC. Humedad relativa por encima de los 600-800 metros baja, por debajo del 40%. Por debajo alta. Viento de W flojo en la dorsal de Pedro Gil, en las vertientes alrededor de cumbre a costa. pic.twitter.com/AWGyOU88tI — Meteo_Tenerife (@tenerife_meteo) August 17, 2023

The tweet reads, "Temperatures in general in the fire zone between 17-19ºC. Relative humidity above 600-800 meters low, below 40%. Below high. Wind from W weak on the Pedro Gil ridge, on the slopes around the summit to the coast."

According to the authorities, the two main objectives now are to stop the advance towards the inhabited areas to the south and to prevent the fire from opening towards the west.

They have also urged the population not to access the mountains at any point in Tenerife and have asked the municipalities to cut off access to forest areas.

Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge reported a few days ago that forest fires in Spain destroyed 63,802 hectares in the first seven months of 2023, almost 100,000 less than in the same period of 2022.

It added that from January 1 to July 31, the Spanish area burned 60.78 percent less than in the same period of 2022, however, the figure is 19.68 percent higher than the decade average for these months.