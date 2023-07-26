Spain: Forest Fire Burned 200 Hectares in Gran Canaria

"...no damage to infrastructure has been reported, as well as no injuries or deaths..."

A forest fire declared this Tuesday on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria has so far burned 200 hectares of forest.

According to the Cabildo, most of these areas have been treated with prescribed burns and preventive grazing, which has contributed to stop the advance of the flames.

So far, no damage to infrastructure has been reported, as well as no injuries or deaths, and the fire is being reported as a level one fire.

However, although it is apparently not out of control, it is not excluded that it could evolve during the night.

Ofrecemos un vídeo explicativo de los trabajos que se están realizando en la zona del incendio más cercana a @valsequillogc #IFTejeda https://t.co/Hx3OyExlin pic.twitter.com/ZAjzQTh1T9 — Cabildo Gran Canaria (@GranCanariaCab) July 25, 2023

We offer an explanatory video of the work that is being carried out in the area of ​​the fire closest to @valsequillogc



The Brigades of Reinforcement against Forest Fires (Brif) of La Palma and the Team of Intervention and Reinforcement in Forest Fires (Eirif) of El Hierro, along with several members of the Consortium of Emergencies of Gran Canaria and civil protection units, are struggling to quell the fire.

So far, three helicopters from the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Miteco), three from the Government of the Canary Islands, while another one is being coordinated and a cargo plane is pending.