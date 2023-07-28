Spain Boasts of Best-ever Employment Data

Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Aragon, Navarra, Euskadi, La Rioja and Cantabria now have unemployment rates below 10 percent.

The number of jobholders in Spain has reached an all-time-high of about 21.96 million, the country's Statistical Office said Thursday in its quarterly Economically Active Population Survey (EPA).

This is thanks to 610,000 new jobs created in the private sector linked mainly to the tourism and service sector.

Meanwhile, the number of people registered as unemployed fell by 365,300 between April and June, meaning 2,762,500 people without a job. This corresponds to an 11.6 percent unemployment rate.

While the number of people working in the public sector has decreased by 6,200, the unemployment data is still the best since 2008, especially as the data from 15 years ago was partly due to an overheated construction sector, which subsequently lead to a financial and economic crisis.

Flatlining German growth figures on Friday contrasted with positive performances in France and Spain, adding to worries that the traditional manufacturing powerhouse could become a drag on the eurozone economy.https://t.co/5mPsDlEXZ4 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 28, 2023

The number of unemployed fell by 208,600 and 23,400 in the service and construction sectors, respectively. Seven of Spain's autonomous regions, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Aragon, Navarra, Euskadi, La Rioja and Cantabria now have unemployment rates below 10 percent.

Nadia Calvino, Spain's acting minister for the economy and deputy prime minister, called the quarterly figures "historical" data, while her ministry praised the "strength and dynamism of the Spanish economy," which now benefits "both families and companies."

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is currently in negotiations to form a government in the wake of last Sunday's general election, called the results "extraordinary data that shows the strength of our economy."