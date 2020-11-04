Spain: New Probe into Alleged Corruption by King Juan Carlos

The new investigation will be focused on the use of credit cards by the King or his family.

Supreme Court Prosecutor's Office has opened a new investigation into corruption allegations against Spanish King Juan Carlos I, his wife Queen Sofia, and several of his relatives.

The investigation will be focused on the use of credit cards sponsored from abroad and whose ownership was not held by the King or his family between 2016 and 2018.

Attorney General Dolores Delgado noted that the new case will be added to those already taken up by the Supreme Court regarding the King's bank account in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor's Office authorities have started procedures to determine the origin of the funds and to determine the existence or not of tax evasion.



#Spain strongly condemns the attack perpetrated today in #Vienna and conveys its condolences to the victims and injured and to the people of #Austria.



These acts have no place in #Europe, which will stand firm defending its freedom.



���� ���� ���� — Spain MFA (@SpainMFA) November 2, 2020

King Juan Carlos I is also under investigation for the alleged illegal collection of commissions from Saudi Arabia in exchange for his intervention in the award of a contract to build a high-speed train in the Saudi city of Mecca.

In 2018, the Swiss prosecutor's office opened an investigation into a multimillion-dollar donation received by one of the king's friends, Corina Larsen, who held a Swiss account linked to a Panamanian foundation. Larsen attributed that donation to Juan Carlos I.

In June 2014, he abdicated in favor of his son, Felipe VI, and from that moment on he lost the inviolability recognized by the Spanish Constitution as head of state. In August of this year, he announced his decision to leave Spain following the corruption scandals.