Survey Shows Spaniards Support Elimination of Monarchy

Today, October 12, Spain celebrates its National Day to commemorate Columbus' arrival to the Americas, sent by the Spanish crown.

40.9 percent of Spaniards support the establishment of a Republic as a state model, compared to 34.9 percent who favor the current monarchy, a survey revealed Monday.

The monarchy's continuity is the alternative preferred by the majority of voters of the ultra-right-wing Vox party.

Prepared by the 40dB opinion institute, the survey was promoted by the Independent Media Platform, a group of some 16 media outlets. It also includes an extensive study on the public's assessment of the Spanish monarchy.

This publication is launched on Spain's National Day, a celebration that was led this Monday by King Philip VI, and was carried out given the refusal of the state-run Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) to ask Spanish citizens about the crown.

47.8 percent of those surveyed by 40dB advocate for a referendum to decide between a republic or the current political system (parliamentary monarchy), 36.1 percent do not see it as necessary, and 16.1 percent are undecided.

On the other hand, the youngest is by far the most supportive of the republican model, a trend that falls progressively from age 60-65.

The report also points out that support for the republic in a hypothetical referendum reaches 91.1 percent among the electorate of the leftist alliance United We Can (UP) and 40.9 percent in that of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), members of the current coalition government.