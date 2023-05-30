South American Presidents Arrive at Summit in Brasilia

The meeting brings together the leaders of Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, CHile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

On Tuesday, the presidents of the South American countries will take part in a regional summit convened by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who seeks to open new paths to facilitate regional integration.

On Sunday night, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was the first leader to arrive in Brazil. He hold a meeting with Lula da Silva at the Executive branch headquarters on Monday.

The Brasilia summit will also have the participation of presidents Alberto Fernandez (Argentina), Luis Arce (Bolivia), Gabriel Boric (Chile), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), Irfaan Ali (Guyana), Mario Abdo (Paraguay), Chan Santokhi (Suriname), and Luis Lacalle (Uruguay).

President Dina Boluarte will not take part at the summit due to the ongoing political crisis in Peru. She will be represented by the Ministers Council President Alberto Otarola.

Lula chega ao Itamaraty e se reúne a chefes de Estado sul-americanos.

Depois de 4 anos de afastamento, de polêmicas inúteis e agressões de Bolsonaro a nossos vizinhos, Lula volta à política de integração dos países sul-americanos. https://t.co/FDilRoJAji — Plantão Brasil (@PlantaoBrasilOF) May 30, 2023

The tweet reads, "Lula arrives in Itamaraty and meets with South American heads of state. Lula brings back the South American integration policy, after 4 years of absence, useless polemics, and Bolsonaro's attacks on our neighbors."

On Tuesday, each of the presidents will make a speech during a first meeting. After lunch, they will begin the "Dialogue between Presidents," which will be a reserved encounter.

After the closing of the Brasilian Summit at 6:00 p.m. local time, Lula da Silva will offer a dinner at the Alvorada Palace, the headquarters of the Executive branch.

Previously, Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira clarified that this summit is not a meeting of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR). However, he explained that Lula da Silva decided to call this summit to revalue and retake the regional integration processes.