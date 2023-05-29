President Maduro to Strengthen Integration at Brazilian Summit

"We will develop a diplomatic agenda that reinforces the necessary union of the peoples of our continent," the Bolivarian leader said.

On Sunday, the president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro arrived in Brazil to participate in the summit of presidents that will seek to revitalize South American integration.

"In the next few hours we will develop a diplomatic agenda that reinforces the necessary union of the peoples of our continent. Stay tuned!," he tweeted.

The Bolivarian leader and his wife, legislator Cilia Flores, landed in Brasilia, two days before the start of the summit called by Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

Maduro will meet with Lula to continue strengthening relations between the two countries, which were resumed in January after four years of suspension of diplomatic relations.

"The US has imposed numerous sanctions on Venezuela since 2017, which have led to a fall in the country’s overall imports by 91% by 2020. The most significant impact was on the import of food, which declined by 78%."https://t.co/6DCUzboi4b — VSC (@VenSolidarity) May 29, 2023

It is a "historic visit" to Brazil, the first one since 2015, when Maduro attended the inauguration of former President Dilma Rousseff for a second term.

The objective of the summit of South American presidents is to promote dialogue among all countries to reactivate the cooperation agenda in areas such as health, climate change, defense, the fight against transnational crime, infrastructure, and energy.

Last week, Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira announced that his country invited the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.