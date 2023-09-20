South Africa to Deploy +2,300 Tourism Monitors, Tourists Safety

In her speech, the minister said one of her department's primary areas of focus, as it strives to boost tourism figures, is the issue of safety.

On Tuesday, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille stated that South Africa is going to train and deploy over 2,300 tourism monitors to enhance safety of tourists in the country.

De Lille made the announcement at the launch of the 2023 Tourism Summer Campaign in the Eastern Cape province.

In her speech, the minister said one of her department's primary areas of focus, as it strives to boost tourism figures, is the issue of safety.

"We want to provide unequivocal assurance to the public, domestic travelers, and those planning visits to our country in the near future that we are vigorously advancing our efforts to enhance safety for all," de Lille said.

Furthermore, the minister also said that the strategy to address the safety issue encompasses a range of initiatives, including substantial investments in technology and human resources.

She said the government has earmarked 174.5 million rand (about 9.2 million U.S. dollars) for the training of over 2,300 tourism monitors nationwide during this financial year, and the monitors will be deployed to all provinces before the peak summer season starts to assist in safeguarding top tourist attractions, airports and national parks.

According to her, the monitors' responsibilities include patrolling identified attractions, promoting tourism awareness, providing essential information to tourists, and promptly reporting any criminal incidents to South African Police Service (SAPS) and other pertinent enforcement agencies.

Their deployment is scheduled for late October to early November 2023, aligning with the upcoming summer tourist season, said the minister.

Moreover, de Lille also stated that a strong move from the private sector to enhance tourism safety is an App called Secura, which has been launched by the Tourism Business Council of South Africa.

The App "seamlessly" connects travelers and tourism stakeholders with a multitude of emergency service providers, ensuring swift assistance when every second counts, she said.

The Department of Tourism has also collaborated with SAPS to develop tourist safety tips, conveniently accessible via a QR-code scan, de Lille said.

"All these multifaceted measures and collaborations underscore our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all tourists exploring our beautiful nation," she added.

South Africa is among the countries that have the highest crime rates in the world, which has become a severe threat to the country's tourism sector.