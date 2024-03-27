Rwanda and AGRA launch Africa Food Systems Forum

Addressing the event, Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said Rwanda is pleased to host the AFS Forum and remains committed to playing its role in advancing the agenda for the transformation of African agriculture.

On Tuesday, Rwanda, in partnership with AGRA, an alliance led by Africans with roots in farming communities across the continent, formally launched the Africa Food Systems (AFS) Forum in the national capital of Kigali.

The AFS Forum, to be held in Kigali on Sept. 2-6, is the world's premier forum for African agriculture and food systems, which is expected to gather stakeholders to take practical action and share lessons that will advance African food systems.

"As we delve into the digital age, the summit will showcase cutting-edge technologies and equipment to manage climate impacts, digital and financing gaps, as well as food waste and loss. Participants and delegates will have the opportunity at the summit to network with the innovators and thought leaders driving state-of-the-art technologies and development," said Hailemariam Desalegn, chair of AGRA and AFS, at the launch.

He added that the theme of this year's summit -- "Innovate, Accelerate, and Scale: Delivering food systems transformation in a digital and climate era" -- underscores the urgent need to radically transform Africa's food systems.

#Rwanda is launching the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFS)2024, involving over 300 stakeholders including women, government leaders, philanthropists, and development partners, to initiate a journey leading to major events in September 2024. #RwandaWorks https://t.co/ed6R3jPZhn pic.twitter.com/8wpijJr2PO — Ntamakemwa Patrick (@NtamakemwaP) March 26, 2024

"The forum, scheduled for September, will take place at a critical time. We have less than six years remaining to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Moreover, the 2014 Malabo Declaration committed African governments to triple intro-African trade in agricultural commodities and services by 2025," he said.

"Amidst challenges in agricultural investment, innovation emerges as our beacon of hope. At the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, we are shifting the narrative, placing youth and innovation at the forefront of food systems transformation. Together, let's pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future," Agnes Kalibata, the president of AGRA, said at the event.

The AFS Forum is designed to mobilize political will and advance the policies, programs, and investments required to achieve inclusive and sustainable food system transformation. The Forum will bring together leading agri-food system entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, and farmers to share the latest best practices, innovations, advances, and digital technologies.