'South Africa Can't Be Friendly With Israel', ANC Says

On Tuesday, the African National Congress (ANC) Deputy Secretary Jessie Duarte called on South African authorities to break diplomatic relations with Israel for the genocide it is committing in Palestine.

“We urge the complete closure of Israel's embassy in Pretoria and South Africa's embassy in Tel Aviv,” said Duarte, who led a picket at the Israel embassy in her country’s capital to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

"We cannot be friendly with people who are genocidal,” she added and assured that those who sent their children to be conscripted by the Israeli Defense Force were part of the problem in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

The ANC leader also urged South Africa's Defense Department to stop importing military technology from Israel.

#Palestine | Civil society organizations such as the South African Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Coalition wrote an open letter to the Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor demanding sanctions and canceling diplomatic relations with #Israel.https://t.co/71FjcUcy6x — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 25, 2021

“Israel’s conflict with Palestina wasn't called a ‘genocide’ because it doesn't suit the World Trade Organization (WTO),” she pointed out. Duarte made those statements a few days after Tel Aviv and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, following 11 days of violence, bombings, and rocket attacks. The ANC also rejected the statements of Israel's former ambassador to South Africa Arthur Lenk, who said the organization leaders should stop supporting Palestine and start taking care about purchasing vaccines, fighting corruption, creating jobs, and promoting education.