Solidarity With Palestine Grows as Israel's Bombs Keep Falling

Pope Francis called for an end to the "terrible and unacceptable" violence shaking the Gaza Strip and several Israeli cities.

On Sunday, international pressure and calls for a halt to Israel's indiscriminate attacks on Palestine were joined by Pope Francis and European Union (EU) High Representative Josep Borrell.

"We pray unceasingly that Israelis and Palestinians may find the path of dialogue and forgiveness. We pray for the victims, in particular, the children; we pray for peace," wrote the Pope on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, EU High Representative Josep Borrell called for an extraordinary summit to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The virtual meeting will be attended by EU Foreign Affairs Ministers next Tuesday.

"We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to halt the current violence," said Borrell, who also considered that the high number of fatalities is "unacceptable."

"Regrettably, simply because of the obstruction of one country [US], the Security Council hasn't been able to speak with one voice," Foreign Minister Wang Yi, whose country holds the Council's rotating presidency, tells a virtual #UNSC session on Palestine and Israel pic.twitter.com/O3rXeoleUv — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 16, 2021

Moreover, on Sunday, in a humanitarian gesture, Egypt's government opened the Rafah border crossing, to facilitate the evacuation and medical care of people injured by the Israeli attacks.

The decision was taken after a dozen Egyptian ambulances entered the Gaza Strip on Saturday to assist the Palestinian health authority in its tasks. However, Egyptian officials have not informed for how long the humanitarian channel will remain open.

The Rafah border crossing is Gaza Strip's only access point that is not controlled by Israel, which has maintained a tight blockade since 2007.

Other countries have shown their support for the Palestinian people. During the virtual meeting of the UN Security Council, India, Mexico, China, and Vietnam spoke in favor of Palestine. However, the U.S. keeps its unconditional support of Israel's position, hindering all international efforts to reach a ceasefire.