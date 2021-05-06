More International Voices Condemn State Terrorism in Colombia

The Duque administration's measures to curb the protests have been condemned by the United Nations, France, Chile, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Cuba, Spain, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Organizations and personalities from around the world on Wednesday rejected the military and police repression against the Colombian people, who continue to protest against President Ivan Duque and his neoliberal policies.

The governments of France, Chile, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Cuba, Spain, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom condemned police brutality. The United Nations (UN) demanded an end to the extreme measures used by the Duque administration to halt protests, such as bringing tanks to the streets and firing bullets at citizens.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) also expressed its concern for the victims of detentions, disappearances, and sexual abuse.

"We urge women's rights organizations to unite their voices on behalf of the Colombian people, especially those who have being raped by the police," the Women's International Democratic Federation (WIDF) said.

TW // murder , blood , death , corpse , police brutality (?)

VERY GRAPHIC

This is what’s happening in my country, THIS IS NOT FAIR REST IN PEACE LUCAS your voice will never be silenced.

Crying yourself to sleep due to your country’s problems is a different kind of pain. ������ pic.twitter.com/QjHEw70jSl — lau | SOS COLOMBIA ���� (@priceonnemotion) May 6, 2021

"We stand with the Colombian people in their struggle against injustice and neoliberalism, and in favor of a dignified life," the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon (CONFENIAE) stated. On Thursday, Cuba's Congress President Ana Mari questioned the stance taken by European Union lawmakers on State Terrorism in Colombia. "The silence of the European Parliament Vice-President Dita Charanzova on the events taking place in Colombia is surprising. She is always quick to launch opinions on alleged human rights violations in Cuba and Venezuela," Mari said.