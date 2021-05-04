Colombia: Senators Submit Motion Against Defense Minister

"Some give the order to the massacre, and others execute it; he will have to answer, and we will see who supports the bloodbath," Senator Arias said via Twitter.

On Tuesday afternoon, Colombians took to the streets to reject Ivan Duque´s government and denounce police brutality as the international community is denouncing the violence against the demonstrators.

Senator Wilson Arias submitted a censorship motion to Congress, demanding the resignation of Defense Minister Diego Molano. There have been reported 1443 police brutality cases, at least 31 killings, and 814 arbitrary detentions.

Junto con @IvanCepedaCast y acompañados por otros congresistas hemos radicado la moción de censura contra @Diego_Molano. Unos dan la orden de masacrar y otros la ejecutan; él tendrá que responder y veremos quienes respaldan el baño de sangre.#SOSColombiaDDHH #ParoNacional4M pic.twitter.com/IDHtRfJvYI — Wilson Arias (@wilsonariasc) May 4, 2021

"Together with @IvanCepedaCast and accompanied by other congressmen, we have filed the motion of censure against @Diego_Molano. Some give the order to massacre, and others execute it; he will have to answer, and we will see who supports the bloodbath."



A series of organizations and activists, including the United Nations and artists such as Puerto Rican rapper Rene Perez (Residente) and Colombian singer Shakira, turned to Twitter to denounce police repression as highways and roads have been blocked across the country for almost a week.

"It is unacceptable for a mother to lose her only child to brutality. And that 18 other people have their lives taken from them in a peaceful protest," Shakira said via Twitter. "Bullets can never silence the voice of those who suffer. And we mustn't be deaf to the clamor of our own," the artists added.

According to the United Nations Office in Colombia, although most fatalities were reported in Cali, there have been deaths in Ibagué, Tolima, Pereira, Risaralda, Soacha, and Cundinamarca. Cali's major Jorge Ivan Ospina confirmed five deaths on Tuesday in Cali after the police fired live ammunition against peaceful demonstrators.