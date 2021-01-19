Cuba's Soberana 02 Vaccine Starts Phase II of Clinical Trials

During the next three weeks, 900 random people from 19 to 80 years old will receive two doses of this vaccine.

Cuba's Soberana 02 vaccine Tuesday began phase II B of its clinical trials in the Revolution Square and La Lisa, two Havana municipalities that are considered high-risk territories for the COVID-19 transmission.

During the next three weeks, the 19 de Abril and Clinica Uno health care centers will administer two doses of the intramuscular vaccine to 900 people from 19 to 80 years old.

The volunteers signed a document offering their consent to take part in the clinical trial. In this phase, health authorities will test the reactions, safety, and immunity of the COVID-19 vaccine created by the Cuban Finlay Institute.

"If the results of the phase II B are positive, the vaccine will pass to the third phase, which is decisive to determine if it can be massively used," the specialist of the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Insititute, Maria Toledo, explained.

